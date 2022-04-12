Karnataka tourism minister defends Centre over petrol price hike

Lauding the central government over the recent hike in fuel price, Minister Anand Singh on Monday said that "If Narendra Modi was not the Prime Minister of India at the moment, the price of petrol would be Rs 200 to Rs 250 per litre."

After driving the Demu train on Monday, he spoke about with the reporters. When asked if would like to respond about the constant fuel price hike.

Singh said, "If Modi's replacement was in power, petrol would cost between Rs 200 to Rs 250 and diesel Rs 150. PM Modi has good governance through teamwork, hard work and networking."

He said special trains would be preferred for the convenience of the public despite the increase in oil prices.

"Everyone is using their freedom of speech to abuse Centre in the name of price hike, which is not correct," Singh said.

There has been a hike of Rs 10 in the price of petrol and diesel over the last few days and the Petrol in the capital crossed the Rs 105 mark yesterday, whereas, in Mumbai, it has surpassed Rs 120.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday defended the central government over the issue of fuel price hike, comparing it with that of other countries, saying that India has merely seen a change of "only five per cent".

However, the Opposition has been stepping up pressure on the government with demand for the rollback of the fuel price hike.

