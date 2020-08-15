Donate oximeters to help villages fight against Covid: Kejriwal to people

Chief Minister on Saturday urged people to donate oximeters to the AAP so that they can be distributed by its volunteers in villages across the country to help those battling COVID-19 in the hinterlands.

Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to lack of oxygen.

In his address to AAP volunteers, Kejriwal said lives of people can be saved through these oximeters.

"My appeal to people is to donate to AAP as many oximeters as possible so that every AAP worker can take the responsibility of his village to measure the oxygen level of people who have fever or breathlessness. We can save the lives of people through oximeters," he said.

The chief minister also advised states to implement Delhi's home isolation model that can help in their battle against

"In Delhi, home isolation helped us in fighting against COVID19. The home isolation model can be implemented by other state governments too. For example, if there are 10,000 cases and only 1,000 are severe, then they can be taken to hospitals while the remaining 9,000 can get their treatment at home. It helps in saving 9,000 beds," Kejriwal added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)