Kirit Somaiya's wife files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against Sanjay Raut

-
ALSO READ
BJP conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory claims Sanjay Raut
INS Vikrant 'crowd-funds scam': Mumbai Police book BJP's Somaiya, son
Big challenge before Rahul, Priyanka to revive Cong: Sanjay Raut
Non-BJP CMs may meet in Mumbai over political situation: Sena's Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut booked for alleged derogatory remarks against BJP members
-
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya on Monday filed a civil defamation suit against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and sought damages of Rs 100 crore in the wake of the latter accusing the couple of wrongdoing and being involved in a "toilet scam".
Medha Somaiya sought that the court direct Raut to either pay her Rs 100 crore or deposit the amount towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
She said Raut had repeatedly made defamatory public statements against her and her husband, particularly about their alleged involvement in a "toilet scam worth Rs 100 crore."
She also sought that as an interim relief, Raut be restrained by the high court from making any public statements against her and her family members.
The HC is yet to assign a date of hearing for the suit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU