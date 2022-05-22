Raj Thackeray to hold rally in Pune today amid heavy deployment of police

-
ALSO READ
Aaditya Thackeray to pitch Shiv Sena's ideology ahead of phase 5 UP polls
Bal Thackeray will be remembered forever: PM Modi on his birth anniversary
Opposition 'completely directionless' in 2 years of MVA govt: Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena, NCP may form alliance in upcoming Goa Assembly polls
Manipur polls: NPF to contest in 10 seats; Shiv Sena names 6 candidates
-
Heavy deployment of the police has been made at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune where Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will address a rally today.
"We are expecting 10,000-15,000 people to attend today's rally. Raj Thackeray will talk on many issues, including his Ayodhya visit," said Sainath Babar, Pune MNS president.
Thackeray has postponed his planned Ayodhya visit which was scheduled for June 5.
In a Twitter post, the MNS chief said that he will share more details on his visit to Ayodhya at his rally in Pune on Sunday.
The MNS chief has been at the centre stage of the loudspeakers row in Maharashtra.
The controversy started after Thackeray on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.
A case was filed against Raj Thackeray when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Azaan'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU