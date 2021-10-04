Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 'Killing Raj' going on in UP, claims Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Water level of Sharda river rises following cloudbursts in Uttarakhand
Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM asks President Kovind to sack MoS Home Ajay Mishra
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rakesh Tikait demands sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
Priyanka Gandhi reaches Lakhimpur Kheri after violence in farmer protests
Lakhimpur Kheri: SP President Akhilesh Yadav detained in Lucknow
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked BJP governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh over the death of farmers during a protest , claiming that "autocracy" prevails in the country and "killing Raj" is going on in that state.
Eight people were killed - four farmers were allegedly run over and four people in a convoy of BJP workers who were lynched - on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh.
"What is going on in the country is not democracy but autocracy. Farmers were brutally butchered, and they (BJP) didn't want the truth to come out. That is why they have imposed Section 144 (CrPC) there. People will impose Section 144 on them in the days to come. They are stopping delegations from visiting the locals there," she told reporters after visiting a Gurudwara in Bhabanipur, her assembly constituency.
When asked if she feels that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign over the law and order situation, Banerjee said, "Killing Raj is going on, instead of Ram Rajya as promised by them".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU