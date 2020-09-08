JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » Central

Maharashtra politics: Sanjay Raut appointed Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson
Business Standard

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader from Gwalior joins Congress with supporters

BJP leader from Gwalior Satish Sikarwar joined the Congress along with several of his supporters in the presence of the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | BJP | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

BJP
BJP

BJP leader from Gwalior Satish

Sikarwar joined the Congress along with several of his supporters in the presence of the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday.

Expressing confidence about winning all 27 seats in the bypolls that are yet to be scheduled, the former chief minister said voters of these constituencies may not support Kamal Nath or the Congress but they will definitely support the truth.

After inducting Sikarwar and his supporters in the party, Nath said not only people, but even BJP workers were unhappy with the ruling regime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU