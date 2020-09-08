Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader from Gwalior joins Congress with supporters

-
BJP leader from Gwalior Satish
Sikarwar joined the Congress along with several of his supporters in the presence of the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday.
Expressing confidence about winning all 27 seats in the bypolls that are yet to be scheduled, the former chief minister said voters of these constituencies may not support Kamal Nath or the Congress but they will definitely support the truth.
After inducting Sikarwar and his supporters in the party, Nath said not only people, but even BJP workers were unhappy with the ruling regime.
