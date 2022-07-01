Decision on Maharashtra cabinet expansion after floor test: Rebel Sena MLA

Chief Minister and deputy chief minister will take decision on after the floor test, rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar said on Friday.

The floor test of the new government is scheduled to take place on July 4. Kesarkar was speaking to reporters at a starred resort in Goa where MLAs belonging to the Shinde faction are staying. After the floor test, the chief minister and deputy chief minister will decide on cabinet expansion, he said. There has been no discussion yet on cabinet berths or distribution of portfolios to rebel MLAs, Kesakar claimed.

On a viral joke that the Shinde-led government is an 'ED' government, he said, 'ED' means Eknath and Devendra, who will work for the betterment of . The other ED (Enforcement Directorate) will summon you for investigation you should appear before it, submit your clarification and get the clean chit, he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led as well as other opposition parties have often accused the Union government of misusing the ED for harassing BJP's opponents. With Shinde becoming chief minister, Sena founder Balasaheb Thackrey's dream has been fulfilled, Kesarkar further said. Balasaheb always wanted a Shiv Sainik to be the chief minister of the state, he said, alleging that NCP chief Sharad Pawar forced Uddhav Thackeray to become CM when his party formed government in alliance with the NCP and Congress in 2019. Asked about his own feud with BJP leader and Union minister Narayan Rane and his two sons, Kesarkar said the day the Ranes stop talking against "Matoshree" (Uddhav Thackeray and his family whose residence is 'Matoshree' in Mumbai), the quarrel will cease.

