'Nobody is unhappy,' say two NCP leaders after meeting party chief

Two days after Sharad Pawar



publicly censured his grand-nephew, Parth, for demanding a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, two leaders considered close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, met the party chief here on Friday.

Maharashtra Minister for Social Justice Dhananjay Munde and MP from Raigad Sunil Tatkare met the party patriarch at the Y B Chavan Centre here.

After the meeting, both the leaders said that nobody was unhappy over the party chief's public reprimand of Parth, who is Ajit Pawar's son.

MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Tatkare's daughter Aditi, who is a Maharashtra minister, were also present during the meeting.

had on Wednesday said he attached "absolutely no importance" to Parth's demand and termed him as "immature", which had set tongues wagging in Maharashtra's political circles with some reports claiming dispute within the Pawar family.

Asked whether is upset after the veteran leader reprimanded Parth, both Tatkare and Munde replied in the negative.

"Nobody is upset. Ajit Dada is busy with his work. He is holding meetings on combating COVID-19 in Pune currently.

"Everybody is busy in work...nothing of that sort has happened ( is not upset)," Tatkare told reporters.

Munde said that he held discussions with the senior Pawar on issues related to his department.

"Nobody is unhappy," the minister said, when asked whether was upset over the party chief's remarks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)