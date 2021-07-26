Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 PM after opposition creates ruckus

Proceedings of the were adjourned till 2 PM on Monday after members trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans and placards on the Pegasus snooping row and farmers' issue.

The House ran for nearly 30 minutes taking up some questions during the Question Hour when Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM amid continuous din.

As soon as the House met, Birla paid tributes to the armed forces personnel for their valour and sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War. Members observed silence for those who made the supreme sacrifice.

He also congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver in Tokya Olympics.

Soon thereafter, members trooped into the Well raising slogans, disrupting the proceedings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)