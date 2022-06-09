Mamata asks Kolkata protesters of Nupur Sharma 'hate speech' to go to Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Can BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet affect India's trade ties with Gulf?
Prophet row: Delhi Police file FIRs against Nupur Sharma and others
Dharma Sansad case: SC grants 3 months interim bail to hate speech accused
FIR lodged against some people for hate messages on social media in Delhi
Students, faculty of IIMs ask PM Modi to take stand against hate speeches
-
As demonstrators put up road blockades in several places of West Bengal's Howrah district to protest against the controversial speech of BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged them to call off their stir in the state and go to New Delhi to protest.
The speech of the BJP leaders has tarnished the image of India across the globe and they should be arrested, Banerjee told reporters.
"Road blockades are going on since morning in some places and people are suffering. I will request you (protestors) on behalf of the common people to call off the blockades as nothing has happened in West Bengal. Go to New Delhi and protest, where there is a BJP government. Go to Gujarat and UP, Banerjee said at the state secretariat.
India has faced diplomatic heat with strong reactions by Islamic countries to the controversial comments by two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU