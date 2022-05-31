BJP censors Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh, bars him from speaking to media

-
ALSO READ
BJP President JP Nadda to visit West Bengal for a two-day visit on June 7-8
Nadda to visit farmer-dominated Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar on May 10-11
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
Dusted, rusted approach of vote bank is no longer working, says Nadda
Amit Shah's eventful two-day Bengal visit may help revive BJP state unit
-
The BJP central leadership has censored Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh from speaking against a section of party leaders or making statement on any public forum against any of his party colleagues, be it in West Bengal or anywhere else.
BJP's national general secretary and headquarters in-charge, Arun Singh, in a letter to Ghosh pointed out that certain statements and outbursts by the latter have not only angered the state party leaders, but also embarrassed the central leadership.
"This was pointed out to you on several occasions by the party leadership in the fond hope that you will take note," read Singh's letter, a copy of which was accessed by IANS.
Such comments by Ghosh, who is also the party's national vice-president, might create dissatisfaction, unrest and alienation among party ranks, which is unacceptable, Singh said.
Singh said that he is writing the letter following instructions from the party's national President J.P. Nadda.
"On the instructions of J.P. Nadda Ji, I wish to convey to you the party's deep anguish and concern at issuance of such statements and advise you to always refrain from going to the media or any public forum, about your own colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else," the letter quoted Singh as saying.
On May 20, Ghosh was relieved of the party's organisational responsibilities in his home state West Bengal, and entrusted with the task of expanding the party's base in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Meghalaya, Assam, and Tripura.
When IANS contacted Singh for his comments, his secretary said that Singh will get back after concluding the work he is involved in.
However, Ghosh said that he is yet to personally receive the letter, adding that whenever he receives the same, he will surely reply to it.
Ghosh was removed as West Bengal BJP president soon after the 2021 Assembly polls, and was replaced by party MP Sukanta Majumdar.
Soon after that, Ghosh had claimed that his successor is "less experienced".
--IANS
src/svn/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU