AAP to contest all seats in Gujarat Assembly polls: Manish Sisodia

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader on Friday said that the party will be contesting the polls from all 182 seats in the state.

Sisodia, in Vadodara, said that the people of Gujarat did not have an option in the polls, but with AAP contesting all seats, they will now have a choice.

"We will contest all the seats in Gujarat. Now, the people of Gujarat have to decide. Till now people of Gujarat did not have an option but, now they have an option," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will visit the state on June 6 to participate in the party's Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana.

Kejriwal had urged the people of Gujarat to give one chance to his party in the forthcoming elections in the state. He said that his party will end the cycle of corruption in the state after coming to power.

After its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states.

The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls, but could not open its account.

Gujarat will go for Assembly polls this year.

AAP's Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which the BJP won 93 seats, while bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election while Congress drew a blank.

