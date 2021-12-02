Mamata, Pawar want to keep Congress at bay: Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leader on Thursday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister and NCP supremo were trying to keep Congress at a distance.

Banerjee, who met Pawar on Wednesday, had taken veiled swipes at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and also said there was no United Progressive Alliance (UPA) any longer.



" and are trying to keep Congress at bay. It seems opposition parties at the level are having internal feuds," Fadnavis told reporters here. "Once they are done with that, we will be able to see who is posing challenge before the BJP, the former Maharashtra chief minister said. Opposition tried to unite against the BJP in 2019 but it was in vain, Fadnavis said, adding people do not trust such alliances. "No matter what happens, Narendra Modi will win the 2024 general elections, he said.

