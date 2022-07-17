Manipur Governor La. Ganesan given additional charge of West Bengal

-
-
President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated as the vice president candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Sunday.
Manipur Governor La. Ganesan has been given the additional charge of West Bengal, it said.
The BJP had on Saturday announced Dhankhar's candidature for the vice president election.
"The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal," said the late night communique.
The President has been pleased to appoint La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office until regular arrangements are made, it added.
