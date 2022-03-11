Meet people in villages, cities and resolve their issues: Mann to AAP MLAs

-
ALSO READ
Bhagwant Mann is AAP's chief minister candidate for Punjab assembly polls
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
Chandigarh civic polls: AAP emerges leading party, sitting mayor loses
AAP announces eleventh list of candidates for Punjab Assembly polls
AAP's Bhagwant Mann tries to woo voters in high-stakes Dhuri battle
-
Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked newly elected AAP MLAs to spend most of their time in villages and cities to resolve issues of public.
"Work there where we sought votes, Mann told the MLAs.
"The government will run from villages, wards, mohallas. Go and meet people, have tea with them. Take officers along and resolve their issues," Mann said in a brief address during a meeting of the AAP's legislature party.
"Spend minimum time in Chandigarh, he advised them.
Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.
He told them to always remain humble.
"You are MLAs of those people also who did not vote for you... You are MLAs of Punjabis and the government is formed by Punjabis, he said.
Mann was on Friday unanimously elected as the leader of the AAP's legislature party in Punjab and he will meet the governor on Saturday to stake claim to form the government in the state.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats by decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine, and handing a defeat to several stalwarts including chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU