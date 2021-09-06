Rahul Gandhi is doing politics by putting guns on other's shoulders: BJP

-
ALSO READ
People's lives on the line, govt admits no timeline: Rahul on vaccination
Rahul urges Opposition to unite to fight back party in power at Centre
Rahul Gandhi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Kerala's Wayanad
Rahul Gandhi meets family of minor girl raped, killed in Delhi's Nangal
Ignoring China's actions can cause huge problems later: Rahul Gandhi
-
Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for sharing an old picture of farmers movement and describing it as present one, the BJP on Friday said that the Congress leader is doing politics by putting guns on other's shoulders.
Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Dr Sambit patra said, "Rahul Gandhi's hand can be found wherever there is politics of lies or illusion in the country. Rahul Gandhi has tweeted an old picture of the farmers movement and described it as the present photo."
Sharing a picture of the farmers movement on Twitter, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Fearless at the forefront, he is the fortune maker of India." In his tweet, however, the Congress leader did not mention the kisan mahapanchayat held on Sunday in Muzaffarnagar."
Rahul Gandhi knows very well that the Congress is president-less and his party is unable to raise any issue on the ground. That's why they try to do politics through false photos," Patra said.
Patra claimed that it has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi not to work hard to take his organisation forward, keeping party president-less and do politics by putting guns on other's shoulders.
Talking about the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, Patra said that the world's fastest and largest vaccination campaign is going on in India and the whole world is appreciating it but Rahul Gandhi does not do a single tweet in the context of vaccination.
"About 68.75 crore people in the country have received one dose of the vaccine. Even after getting the vaccine to such a large population, not a single tweet of Rahul Gandhi has come. In the last two days, more than one crore people were vaccinated, despite this, those who spread confusion through false images remain silent on this," Patra said.
Quoting Congress leader's tweet, national in-charge of BJP's Information and Technology department, Amit Malviya said, "That Rahul Gandhi has to use an old picture to claim success of the Mahapanchayat just shows how the propaganda to call it a well attended 'farmers' agitation hasn't worked. It is political. With religious slogans raised, it leaves no one in doubt what the actual motivation is."
--IANS
ssb/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU