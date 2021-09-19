Mayawati slams BJP govt in UP, says people suffering due to unemployment

-
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and said the people are suffering due to increasing poverty, unemployment and inflation.
Taking to her Twitter, Mayawati wrote, "UP BJP government advertisements and claims of '4.5 years of change' are far from the ground reality. Due to the difference in their words and works, the people are suffering due to increasing poverty, unemployment and inflation."
Earlier on September 15, Mayawati slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the poor condition of roads in the state and said that the pothole-ridden roads are living proof of the failure of the government.
The state Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held early next year.
