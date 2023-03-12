Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue: Shah

Union Home Minister on Sunday asserted that PM Narendra Modi government's policy of zero-tolerance towards will continue in the times to come.

Speaking at the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF here, he said separatism, and anti- activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

Noting that NDA government has successfully tackled internal security challenges in the last nine years, the union minister affirmed that violence is coming down substantially in Kashmir, while insurgency in Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas has also reduced and the people's confidence is increasing.

The number of people involved in terror activities is declining and many are laying down arms and joining the mainstream, he said.

For the first time, the CISF is holding its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi capital region (NCR) at the CISF Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hakimpet here.

