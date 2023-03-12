JUST IN
Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue: Shah

The number of people involved in terror activities is declining and many are laying down arms and joining the mainstream, he said

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that PM Narendra Modi government's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism will continue in the times to come.

Speaking at the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF here, he said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

Noting that NDA government has successfully tackled internal security challenges in the last nine years, the union minister affirmed that violence is coming down substantially in Kashmir, while insurgency in Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas has also reduced and the people's confidence is increasing.

The number of people involved in terror activities is declining and many are laying down arms and joining the mainstream, he said.

For the first time, the CISF is holding its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi national capital region (NCR) at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hakimpet here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 11:16 IST

