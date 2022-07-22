Modi govt trying to suppress Oppn's voice using central agencies: NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday alleged that whenever there are protests against the Narendra Modi government's various failures, are used to harass leaders.

Earlier in the day, Congress president was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the Herald newspaper. "When voice is raised against the Modi government's failure to handle issues like inflation and unemployment, an attempt is made to suppress the voice of by sending notices through central agencies," spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said here.

On this day in 2019, chief Sharad Pawar had been sent a summons (by the Enforcement Directorate), he said. "A few days ago Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut, Anil Parab and other leaders were sent summons. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also summoned for inquiry. Today Congress president was summoned by Enforcement Directorate for inquiry ....people of the country are wondering if this is an attempt to suppress the voice of and common people," Tapase added. The condemns this "suppression of voice", he said. The ruling BJP should also tell people what happened to the action initiated for alleged corruption against some leaders who later joined the saffron party, the NCP spokesperson said.

