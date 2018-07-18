Monsoon Session: Mob lynchings due to economic disparity, says BJP MP

The incidents of mob lynching are a result of economic disparity, member said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Lekhi said the has spoken about "mobocracy" on Tuesday.

Giving instances of the killing of Bengal migrant worker Manik Roy and an adivasi youth Madhu in Kerala, Lekhi said these cases of lynchings were on account of economic issues.

"It is because of economic disparity," she said.

Last month, Roy was beaten up by a group of men in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on the suspicion that he had stolen a hen. He had later succumbed to injuries. In February, a 30-year old tribal man Madhu was beaten by an irate mob, accusing him of theft.

The had yesterday asked the Government to enact a new legislation to deal with incidents of and vigilantism.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Nishikant Dubey (BJP) raised the issue of Missionaries of Charity and alleged that it was operating a racket of illegal conversion and adoption.

Dubey said the organisation was "running a syndicate and converting people" into Christanity by alluring them to health and education facilities.

"There should be a CBI inquiry into the adoption racket being run by the Missionaries of Charity. Also, a new law should be brought in to deal with conversions," Dubey said.

Separetely, (SP) raised the issue of reservations to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs in higher education and demanded government response on the matter.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was present in the House, said no individual or institution intended to dilute the provisions relating to reservation to SCs/STs/OBCs.

Singh said a (SLP) is already pending in Court and will give a detailed response on the issue.