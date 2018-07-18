Monsoon Session 2018: Seven new members take oath of office in Rajya Sabha

ideologue Rakesh Sinha, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra were among the seven new members of who took an on Wednesday.

Along with them, former lawmaker took the oath or affirmation of allegiance to the when the House met on the opening day of the of

Sinha, Mansingh, Mohapatra and Shakal were last week nominated to the

Mansingh, who is among the foremost Indian classical dancers and performs Bharatnatyam and Odissi, took oath in Hindi, while internationally renowed authority on stone carving and architect, Mohapatra, took oath in Odia.

ideologue Sinha, who is the founder and honorary director of the Delhi-based think tank India Policy Foundation, and Shakal took oath in Hindi.

Also taking oath were three newly elected members from Kerala - CPI(M) leader and CITU state general secretary Elamaram Kareem, CPI's Binoy Viswam and Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (Mani).

The newly elected members after taking oath went up to Chairman M who warmly welcomed them. They then greeted the senior leaders present in the House including president Amit Shah.

Members thumped desks to welcome the newly elected members.