MP Assembly takes dim view of MLA's tweet about boycotting Guv's address

The Assembly on Monday took a dim view of MLA Jitu Patwari's tweet posted before the commencement of the budget session that he would boycott the Governor's address.

After Governor Mangubhai C Patel's customary address, state Home and Parliametary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra drew the attention of the House toward Patwari's Twitter post and said it was unacceptable as it lowered the dignity of the House.

I want to give a point of information. I want to pray to you and want a direction from you, Mishra said looking at the Chair.

Mishra said that the MLA's sct should be condemned.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Kamal Nath also said such a post was against the dignity of the House.

It was not our party's decision, the leader said.

I got the information about the tweet an hour ago and I don't agree to it, he added.

Speaker Girish Gautam said he was thankful to Mishra for raising the serious issue.

The MLA's act was not good. "Such a tradition is not right," he said.

MLA Laxman Singh said he agreed with the Speaker's view and that the "tradition of the House should be respected".

He, however, also asked the government as to why details of the state budget were being leaked to newspapers.

"Is this the tradition of the House?" he asked.

"Honourable Speaker, give a direction. If the budget is leaked to newspapers before the start of the Assembly session, it amounts to contempt and disrespect of the House and democracy," he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked Kamal Nath for his stance over Jitu Patwari's act.

About Laxman Singh's concern, Chouhan said newspapers publish speculative stories, which sometimes turn right and at times are wrong. "This does not mean that someone has indulged in leaking (the budget)", he said.

The CM said the state government was drawing the roadmap of a self-reliant and newspapers publish speculative stories on the government's priorities.

The budget in confidential and will remain so. The respect of the House will never ever be compromised, Chouhan said as members of the House thumped their desks.

