Prashant Kishor: Prohibition in Bihar has been a complete failure

-
ALSO READ
Prashant Kishor to meet Sonia Gandhi tomorrow, discuss joining Congress
Kishor wants to join Congress without any preconditions: Party gen secy
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt likely to relax liquor prohibition law
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
-
Election strategist-turned-politician, Prashant Kishor, on Thursday said prohibition in Bihar has been a complete failure but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "does not want to accept this reality.
While addressing a gathering, as a part of his 'Jan Suraaj' campaign, in Hajipur in Vaishali district on Monday, Kishor, said, The enforcement of liquor ban has totally failed in Bihar. Despite Bihar being a dry state, those who want can easily get liquor here. Therefore, prohibition in the Bihar has been a complete failure.
However the Bihar chief minister "does not want to accept this reality, he added.
While targeting the Bihar government, the election strategist on Thursday ran a poll on Twitter questioning the effective implementation of liquor prohibition in the state. Kishor asked respondents to give a 'yes' or 'no' answer to his poser - prohibition of liquor in Bihar has completely failed."
Social media users started giving their opinion on this poll.
The state government had on April 5, 2016 banned the manufacture, trade, storage transportation, sale, consumption of liquor including IMFL in the state and made it a punishable offence for those violating the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 which has so far been amended several times.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU