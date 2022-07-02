MP polls: Will give free power, water, health care if we win, says Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Will Guj Assembly be dissolved for poll announcement, Kejriwal asks BJP
Assembly Polls: AAP will give honest govt to Goa, says Arvind Kejriwal
Vote for AAP if you want peace, development; BJP can only quarrel: Kejriwal
'Elect AAP to end corruption': Kejriwal, Mann to voters in Himachal
Country not autocracy, will run according to Constitution: AAP on Bagga row
-
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Congress and BJP have cheated the people of Madhya Pradesh and announced that his party would provide free water, electricity and health care if voted to power in the upcoming local body polls.
The elections to 413 urban bodies in MP will be held on July 6 and 13 and AAP, for the first time, has fielded mayoral candidates in 14 of 16 municipal corporations as well as candidates for corporator seats.
"The Congress and the BJP have cheated you. Give us a chance. I assure you Singrauli will be developed like Delhi where people are availing free water, electricity and health care. Only one party can do it," Kejjriwal said at a public gathering while leading an impressive roadshow for his party's mayoral candidate Rani Agrawal here.
"I request the people of Madhya Pradesh to vote for our candidates in the civic elections. Give us one opportunity. If we don't work, kick us out. You have seen the Congress and BJP and their games so far. They don't work. They indulge in setting to rule for five years alternatively," he claimed.
He said the people of Delhi ended this trend by giving AAP massive mandates, which led to the city buzzing with development, and citizens getting good schools and health care, 24-hour free electricity.
The BJP and the opposition Congress in MP will also have to contend with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which too is making its local body poll debut.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU