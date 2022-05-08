Nadda asks Delhi BJP to step up attack on AAP after Tajinder Bagga episode

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday asked the Delhi unit of the party to step up attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Nadda was briefed about the Punjab Police action against Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga.
The BJP chief also asked the Delhi leaders to highlight the shortcomings of the Delhi government.
Nadda on Saturday held a meeting with senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, general secretary (organisation) Delhi Siddharthan.
"Nadda was briefed about the Bagga episode and the action taken by the party on the matter," said sources.
"Details of the organisational works in the upcoming days were also discussed and a detailed roadmap was prepared," sources said.
On Saturday midnight, Punjab High Court held a hearing and directed the state police not to take any coercive action against Bagga until the next date of hearing, South Bengaluru BJP MP Tejaswi Surya said.
Bagga said that the AAP registered an FIR against him on the basis of a "trimmed" video from his remarks on a television show where he had sought an apology from Arvind Kejriwal for his speech on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the Delhi Assembly.
