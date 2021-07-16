Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi today

Amid speculation of leader likely to be named the Chief of Punjab Pradesh Committee (PCC), he will meet the party's interim President at her residence in Delhi today.

The party's general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat will also meet along with Sidhu.

According to sources, is all set to announce as the new Chief of Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) on Friday.

"Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," said sources.

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where is openly rebelling against the state government by criticising the electricity crisis in the state.

The Congress leadership had formed a three-member committee to resolve factionalism in the state amid differences between Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

