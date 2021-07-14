PM Modi asks ministers to come prepared for Monsoon Session

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar to visit Tajikistan for SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meet
Online presentations for MPs by Padma Awardees from today: LS Speaker
Lok Sabha to meet at 10 am on Saturday instead of 4 pm: Speaker Om Birla
First phase of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8
Rs 2,000 notes not printed in last 2 years: Govt in Lok Sabha
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday asked the Union Council of Ministers to come prepared for the upcoming Monsoon Session of parliament, sources said.
Chairing a meeting of the revamped Union Council of Ministers here, he also asked them to do their homework and put forward the government's views effectively during the session, the sources added.
A presentation on parliamentary procedures and rules was made during the meeting with the prime minister asking the ministers to go through all procedures.
The session commences on July 19 and would conclude on August 13.
The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in this session. Six other bills are pending at various stages in the two Houses and before parliamentary panels.
During parliament sessions, besides answering questions, ministers of state at time also pilot bills in the absence of Cabinet ministers.
This was the second meeting of the Union Council of Ministers after the recent rejig of the Cabinet.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU