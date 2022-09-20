NCP attacks Centre, Maha govt on farmer suicide, asks to decide priorities

The (NCP) on Monday attacked the Centre and the over the suicide of a farmer in Pune, with party chief saying those in power in the state should decide their priorities, an apparent swipe at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing reporters, spokesperson Mahesh Tapase claimed the farmer had blamed the Modi government for agrarian distress.

"Dashrath Laxman Kedari, a farmer from Junnar (in Pune district) died by suicide on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday (September 17). He blamed the Modi government for farmers in distress in the country. We condemn the Modi government. When an annadata (food provider) commits suicide, then the government has to give a justification for this, Tapase said.

Reacting to the farmer's suicide, Pawar said those in the power in the state, where farmers have to resort to suicide, should decide "what to celebrate and what to appreciate".

Pawar was apparently referring to CM Shinde's recent visit to several Ganesh pandals.

The farmer, Dashrath Kedari, had consumed pesticide before jumping into the pond in Wadgaon Anand village in Junnar tehsil in the Pune district on Saturday, prima facie over not getting the MSP for onions, according to the Pune police.

The farmer had left behind a suicide note in which he purportedly extended birthday wishes to PM Modi and urged that he ensure guaranteed price for onions and other crops.

Tapase also targeted the state government over its handling of the lumpy virus disease in cattle.

He said the state government did not look committed to tackling the spread of lumpy skin disease, which has killed several thousand heads of cattle nationwide.

He slammed the Shinde- Fadnavis government over the delay in the cabinet expansion which was expanded 41 days after Shinde and Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30.

