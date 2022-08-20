No meeting of JDU's national executive on Aug 29, party issues statement

Rubbishing the rumour, Janata Dal (United) on Saturday confirmed that it is not holding any meeting of Executives of the party on 29 August, the party confirms it through a press release.

"There is such news circulating in media that a meeting of the executive of Janata Dal-United is being scheduled on August 29, 2022. Party clarifies with full responsibility that no such meeting of the executive of the party is going to take place on August 29, 2022," said the official.

Earlier, there was news that Chief Minister will chair a meeting over the current political situation after the new government in the state and it was also said that during the meeting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, ministers of state government under JD-U quota, MPs from both houses of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders will take part in it, but the party called it as rumours.

The political scenario in the state has changed since upset with Bharatiya Janata Party, broke the alliance with BJP and staked a claim to form a government with RJD earlier this month.

Kumar was sworn Chief Minister for a record eighth time on August 10 and expanded his cabinet a week after breaking his alliance with BJP.

A total of 31 ministers were inducted into the cabinet from various parties that are part of the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance in the state.On August 16, the new Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.

The RJD got 16 ministerial berths while the Janata Dal (United) got 11.From RJD, Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav's brother Tej Pratap Yadav, Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Chandrashekhar, Kumar Sarvajeet, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Prasad Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, Jitendra Kumar Rai, Anita Devi and Sudhakar Singh and Alok Mehta took the oath.

Congress legislators Afaque Alam and Murari Lal Gautam were inducted into the cabinet as ministers, while Hindustani Awam Morcha's Santosh Suman was also sworn in.

The cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the Chief Minister. Some ministerial berths will be kept vacant for future cabinet expansion, sources said. had broken away from the BJP and formed a government with the RJD and other parties earlier this month. The Chief Minister and his deputy - RJD's Tejashwi Yadav - took oath on August 10.

The Bihar Grand Alliance has a combined strength of 163. Its effective strength climbed to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended its support to Nitish Kumar. The new government is likely to prove the majority in the Bihar assembly on August 24.

