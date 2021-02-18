No other political party is a match to BJP, says party chief J P Nadda

-
Almost all political parties in the country are family-based with none of them matching the BJP's strength having over 18 crore countrymen, including the world's most accepted leader Narendra Modi, as its members, party's president J P Nadda said here on Thursday.
It is not easy to create a membership of over 18 crore people. No other political party has the power to reach even near this number, said Nadda, addressing his party working committee meeting here.
We are a mass, cadre-based organisation with the world's most accepted personality Narender Modi belonging to the BJP and this is our strength, said Nadda.
So there is no exaggeration when we say there is no match to the BJP, he added.
We are lucky that we are the members of a right party, pursuing cultural nationalism with collective efforts and undergoing scientific growth, he added.
Nadda told the working committee members that the BJP's strength is our unity and we should regularly make self-assessment for our own growth in the party.
Talking of the BJP's economic model antoday, Nadda said it is based on the party's philosophy of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas (the company of all, growth of all and trust of all) and these three elements are ingrained in all schemes of the government.
Talking of Himachal Pradesh's contribution to the organisational structure of the BJP, Nadda said the party owes its booth-based structural model of Panna Pramukh to the state and, accordingly, Himachal should go in for the Panna committees model by 2022.
He said the BJP will soon have its own offices in every district of the country.
