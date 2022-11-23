JUST IN
Row over Rahul's remarks on Savarkar: Chapter closed now, says Jairam
Congress model means casteism, vote bank politics which creates rift: PM
Congress to finalise strategy for Winter Session of Parliament on Dec 4
Rahul looks like Saddam, says Assam CM; Congress terms him 'petty troll'
Mamata Banerjee voices anguish over violence on Meghalaya-Assam border
Former bureaucrat Dr CV Ananda Bose takes oath as West Bengal Governor
Fresh videos showing Satyendar Jain having raw food emerge from jail
Goa BJP leader urges Centre to boycott World Cup over Zakir Naik 'invite'
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters Madhya Pradesh
Congress complains against PM for 'misuse' of children in Gujarat campaign
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
BJP creating confusion in J-K to rule directly from Centre: JKPCC president
Business Standard

'No political discussions': Aaditya Thackeray after meeting Bihar CM, DyCM

Accompanied by party MPs Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi, he met the Bihar leaders in Patna during his daylong visit there, considered significant in view of the upcoming Mumbai civic elections

Topics
Aaditya Thackeray | Nitish Kumar | Tejashwi Yadav

IANS  |  Mumbai/Patna 

Credits: @AUThackeray
Credits: @AUThackeray

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray, who met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Wednesday, said that it was a courtesy call with "no political discussions".

Accompanied by party MPs Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi, he met the Bihar leaders in Patna during his daylong visit there, considered significant in view of the upcoming Mumbai civic elections.

"Tejashwi and I are of the same age. We have been speaking over the phone since the time I was in government and he was in the (Bihar) opposition. We met for the first time," said Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav accorded a warm welcome to the Sena-UBT leaders at his mother and ex-CM Rabri Devi's home and presented them a copy of a book on his father Lalu Prasad Yadav - a former Union Minister and ex-CM - to the visiting dignitaries.

He shared photos of his meeting on social media, saying " Gave brother Aditya Thackeray a warm welcome on reaching Patna".

Both the young leaders - Tejashwi Yadav, 33 and Aditya Thackeray, 32 - said that more than anything else, they would cooperate to "save the Constitution and Democracy' that are under threat in the country, and Thackeray emphasised how during the Maha Vikas Aghadi rule, the government worked as per the Constitution for the progress of Maharashtra.

The Sena-UBT team also had a brief unscheduled meeting with CM Nitish Kumar who received them, taking time off his engagements, said a party leader in Mumbai.

Aditya Thackeray insisted that the meeting was not political and appreciated the good work being done by Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav for the people of Bihar.

"They are doing great work here and that's why Bihar is developing. This is the reason I have come here today," he said.

In their discussions, Aditya Thackeray said they exchanged views on environment, development industry, employment, inflation, etc, but nothing political.

The Sena MLA and ex-minister added that he has invited both the CM and Dy CM to visit Mumbai at their convenience, and they also suggested that he go on a tour of various tourist destinations in Bihar.

A fortnight ago, Aditya Thackeray had walked beside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra and the duo developed a warm rapport.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aaditya Thackeray

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 18:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU