Nobody can grab Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol, says Uddhav Thackeray

Dismissing speculation in some media circles, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asserted that nobody can take away the party's iconic' bow and arrow' election symbol.
Referring to claims by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Group and media buzz to the effect, he made it clear that "nobody can steal anything that belongs to the Shiv Sena".
"They are trying to spread confusion... There's a difference between a legislature party and the registered political party in the field... No matter how many legislators go away, the party doesn't cease to exist. A false impression is being created in peoples' minds, don't fall it," Thackeray said.
Rejecting the contentions and claims, the party President said that he has already consulted top experts who have assured that the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol belongs to and will remain with the Shiv Sena.
He also lauded the 16 MLAs who stayed with him "despite all kinds of threats" but they were undeterred and stuck together with the belief in 'Saytyameva Jayate'.
Thackeray said that the Supreme Court decision on July 11 would give an indication towards which direction democracy will head in this country.
"The decision will be very significant as it will decide on upholding the Constitution... We have full faith in the judiciary," he declared.
Referring to nearly 100 former municipal corporators from Navi Mumbai and Thane who have quit to join the Shinde group, Thackeray said they may probably be worried they would be denied tickets for the next civic elections and hence taken the decision.
"The corporators may have gone, but the municipal corporations are still there. As long as the people are with the Shiv Sena, there is no danger," said the party chief, addressing the media at his residence.
