Goa govt found an escape route from getting exposed: Cong leader Alemao

-
ALSO READ
Reduce VAT on fuel instead of making 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free: Cong MLA
Goa acting CM Pramod Sawant in Delhi ahead of legislative party meeting
BJP preparing for grand swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant govt in Goa
Pramod Sawant gets second term as chief minister of Goa
Goa records 79% voting in polls; Sawant says BJP to win over 22 seats
-
The Congress on Friday attacked the Sawant government on Friday for curtailing the Assembly session to two weeks.
Alleging that the BJP government in Goa has failed miserably on all fronts, the Congress here said that it does not want to face the opposition and the curtailment of the Assembly session was an endorsement of its failures.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not face the media directly and Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant and his cabinet Ministers have no guts to face the Congress MLAs. We will expose the misdeeds of the BJP government in 10 days of the session," Deputy Congress Legislative Party leader Sankalp Amonkar said.
Congress Working President Yuri Alemao said that the government on the pretext of panchayat election has curtailed the Assembly session and has found an escape route from getting exposed.
"We will continue to be the voice of the people of Goa and grill the government," Alemao said.
"We will bring out the fiscal mismanagement during the discussion on Budget. Our MLA's will take constituency centric issues while speaking on the demands for various department works," he said.
He said that the Private Member Resolution of Quepem MLA Altone D'Costa demanding scrapping of three linear projects and withdrawal of cases against the peaceful protesters will give Goans an opportunity to know who all are committed to protect the Identity of Goa. "We expect MLA's across party lines to support the resolution," Alemao said.
AHe said that they will also move zero hour mentions, calling attention and take every available opportunity to save the identity, environment and heritage of Goa.
"We are in consultations with various experts and stakeholders to get ourselves prepared with issues concerning the state," he said.
Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Thursday said that the monsoon session, scheduled to begin on July 11, will be curtailed to ten days on account of Panchayat elections to be held in the second week of August.
--IANS
sanjay/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU