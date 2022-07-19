Opposition continues protest for discussion on GST; RS adjourned for day

-
-
Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day after opposition members continued to protest demanding discussion on GST, price rise, Agnipath and other issues. The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed strong protests by opposition benches demanding discussions on GST, price rise, Agnipath and other issues for the second consecutive day.
As the House met for the day in morning, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition members had given suspension of business notices under rule 267 to discuss 'Agnipath', hike in GST rates, price rise besides other issues which were rejected. As members continued to press for it, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 p.m.
When Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed at 2 p.m., the opposition members continued their protest demanding discussion on GST, price rise, Agnipath and other issues. Rajya Sabha deputy chairman said that only listed business will be taken up in the House.
Amid the din, Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar moved the Bill to amend the existing Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005, passed by Lok Sabha, for consideration, and passed the Bill.
As opposition members continued to shout slogans, the deputy chairman adjourned the House for the day to meet again on July 20.
