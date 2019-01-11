Opposition to 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is intolerance: Naqvi

Opposition to "The Accidental Prime Minister" movie is an "example of intolerance", Union minister Mukhtar Abbas said Friday.

The movie, which stars Anupam Kher as former prime minister Manmohan Singh, faced opposition from the which termed it a propaganda film.

The movie released Friday and is based on a book of the same name by Singh's then media advisor Sanjaya Baru.

"Movies like "Uri" and "Accidental Prime Minister" being opposed is an example of intolerance and nothing else," told reporters on the sidelines of the third Global Film Tourism Conclave organised by the PhD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

"Uri: The Surgical Strike" which also released Friday is about the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army across the Line of Control in 2016.

"Because of his performance and hard-work, nowadays Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the real hero of Indians," he added.

The minority affairs minister, however, said that there is freedom to make films on any subject in the country "until it does not create a negative atmosphere or divisive environment".

He said India can become the biggest film tourism hub in the world.

Noting that the Indian film industry has been playing an important role in the eradication of social ills, said films can play an important role in "exposing and eliminating the menace of terrorism and radicalism".

"Film-makers and actors should remain cautious regarding their responsibility towards the society as it considers film personalities and especially film actors as their role model and icon," he said.

Their statements can influence society and the country both positively and negatively. The Indian film industry is free from the barrier of region and religion. Indian films have succeeded in delivering effective messages on social, cultural and reformist issues," he said.