Patna High Court asks Tejashwi Yadav to vacate bungalow, rejects petition

RJD leader received a setback on Monday, when the dismissed his petition challenging the government's order asking him to vacate the bungalow allotted to him while he was the deputy chief minister.

A division bench of Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Anjana Mishra rejected the (RJD) leader's appeal challenging a single-judge order dated October 6, 2018, which had turned down his petition against the state government's direction.

The single-judge order had said "the petitioner has been allotted a bungalow, matching his status as a minister in the government, at 1, Polo Road, Patna. He cannot raise a complaint about the decision so taken, simply because the present bungalow is more suited to him".

Yadav, who is now the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, occupies the 5, Desh Ratna Marg bungalow, which is at a stone's throw from the Raj Bhavan and the chief Ministers official residence.

The Nitish Kumar government has asked Yadav to swap residences with Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who lives in 1, Polo Road, situated about a kilometre away.