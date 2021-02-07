People expected affection from Mamata but got cruelty: Modi in Bengal

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Sunday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for not implementing several central schemes in West Bengal, saying people expected her to show 'mamta' (affection) but got 'nirmamta' (cruelty).
At his first public rally in the poll-bound state here, Modi tore into the TMC government, accusing it of "corruption and misgovernance", and said the ruling dispensation committed "several fouls" in the last 10 years because of which the people have decided to oust it from power.
"Bengal expected 'mamta' (affection) from Mamata Banerjee but got 'nirmamta' (cruelty) in the last 10 years... The TMC government is just a rebirth of the misrule of the Left Front government in the state," he said.
Mocking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for getting angry over slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Modi wondered why she remained silent when conspiracies were hatched to malign the country.
"She gets angry when she hears slogans hailing the motherland. She gets angry when you demand your rights. But she remains silent when conspiracies are hatched to malign the nation," he said.
"There are some conspirators who're trying to destroy India's image associated with tea and yoga-- made famous by iconic Indians-- all across the world. Has Didi spoken anything about these conspirators? The country will respond to such conspiracies with all force at its command," he said.
Accusing the TMC of criminalising politics, institutionalising corruption and politicising civil administration and police, he exuded confidence of forming the next government in West Bengal.
"The people of Bengal have made up their mind to elect a BJP government in the next assembly polls. In the first cabinet meeting of the BJP government, a decision will be taken to implement all central schemes in the state," he asserted.
