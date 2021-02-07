AIADMK minister alleges Sasikala will try to disrupt law and order in TN

-
Tamil Nadu's Law Minister CV Shanmugam on Saturday alleged that aides of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa--TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala-- will attempt to disrupt law and order when they return to Chennai on Monday.
The AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) leaders including the Ministers met the Director-General of Police JK Tripathy to submit a complaint against Dhinakaran and Sasikala. The leaders urged the police to ensure law and order in the state remains unaffected.
Days after a complaint was given to the DGP on the use of the AIADMK flag by Sasikala, party leaders including Minister for Law CV Shanmugam, Fisheries Minister Jayakumar, Electricity Minister Thangamani, Minister for Tamil Official Language Ma Foi Pandiarajan, and others visited the DGP in Chennai.
Addressing reporters after submitting the complaint, CV Shanmugam said, "Dhinakaran has said that DGP or even armed forces cannot stop Sasikala from using the flag of AIADMK. Dhinakaran has given such a threatening statement to create a conflict in peaceful Tamil Nadu."
"We have learnt that Sasikala is returning on February 8 and we have no problem with that but TTV Dhinakaran had said not just DGP but even the heads of armed forces cannot stop Sasikala from using the party flag. She is the General Secretary of the AIADMK and hence she is using it," the Minister added.
The Law Minister said, "The Election Commission has given a final judgment that the two leaves symbol belongs to Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam, Chief Minister and AIADMK Co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and Presidium Chairman Madhusudanan."
Sasikala, who just completed her four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case, is scheduled to return to Chennai from Bengaluru on Monday.
