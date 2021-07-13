People should socially boycott who pose threat to national security: UP CM

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that people should "socially boycott" those who pose a threat to the national security.
He said this during his address while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 237 development projects.
"We need to be alert as it could save many lives. Those who challenge our (national) security will have to face serious consequences. People should socially boycott those who pose threat to the national security," the chief minister said.
Describing the importance of "alertness of a common man" and "human intelligence", he said, "Recently, two incidents came into light at Delhi's Batla house area. In the first one, deaf and mute children were used for Jihad purpose to pose threat to the national security. Now, the government is dealing with them very strictly."
"In the other incident with the help of human intelligence some pro-Pakistani terrorists were found and a huge pile of gun powder, latest ammunition and bombs were recovered from their possession," he said.
Adityanath said bomb does not see religion or caste and the terrorists were planning to breach the peace and security of the nation.
The chief minister, while enumerating the achievements of his government, said "earlier governments were interested in naming the projects after their ancestors" but not in reaching welfare schemes to the poor and needy.
"Earlier, huge number of deaths occurred due to encephalitis and the main reason behind the disease was dirty environment and water. We have controlled encephalitis," he said.
He said that with the help of people, the government succeeded in controlling the spread of Covid in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
