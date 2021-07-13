Delhi Congress leaders meets CVC, demands probe into DTC bus deal

-
A delegation of Delhi Congress leaders on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the chief vigilance commissioner (CVC), demanding a detailed probe into the DTC bus procurement and maintenance contract issue.
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar, who led the delegation, claimed that the CVC assured of action on the complaint against the purchase and maintenance deal of 1,000 low-floor buses for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
"A Delhi Congress delegation met Chief Vigilance Commissioner Suresh Patel at his office and submitted a letter on behalf of the people of Delhi, demanding a detailed probe into the Rs 4,288 crore scam in the purchase and maintenance contracts of 1,000 low-floor buses," the Delhi Congress said in a statement.
In the letter, Kumar alleged that the purchase of buses for the DTC involved "big corruption", which was a "gross misuse" of public money. He further alleged that the Rs 3,413 crore tender for the Annual Maintenance Contract was a "clear case of corruption", the statement added.
A three-member committee appointed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal has said in its report that there was no "infirmity" in bus procurement although the AMC suffered from "procedural lapses". The committee has recommended floating fresh bids for maintenance.
Citing the report, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said last week that the panel gave a "clean chit" to the Arvind Kejriwal government in the issue.
