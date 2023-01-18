JUST IN
Over indulgence of slogans leading to governance of indigestion: Congress
Govt widening economic inequality; policies 'increasing' poverty: Congress
J P Nadda to remain BJP prez till June 2024; Shah confident of bigger win
BJP to work towards strengthening 130,000 booths identified as 'weak'
BJP's 9-point political resolution at national executive meet targets Oppn
Have to win all 9 state polls in 2023: Nadda at BJP national executive
Mahadayi water issue: Oppn members ousted after disrupting Goa Guv's speech
Joined Bharat Jodo Yatra for 'united India': Veteran actor Kamal Haasan
Caught between a rock and a hard place: Joshimath faces an uncertain future
Rahul Gandhi lauds Himachal govt's decision to restore Old Pension Scheme
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Soren accuses BJP of 'exploiting' people, promises to revive mica industry
icon-arrow-left
Sule writes to Gadkari on Maha CM, DY CM absence at Mumbai road safety week
Business Standard

PM asks BJP leaders to meet Muslims, refrain from unsolicited remarks

PM Narendra Modi in party's National Executive meeting made several important points to BJP leaders to strengthen the party in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year, sources said

Topics
Lok Sabha | Narendra Modi | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Goa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second and final day of the the party's National Executive meeting on Tuesday, made several important points to BJP leaders to strengthen the party in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year, sources said.

According to the source, PM Modi emphasised on meeting people of all religions and asked party leaders to go to universities, churches, etc to meet and interact with people. He asked then to meet Pasmanda, Bohra, professional, and educated Muslims without expecting votes in return.

"He said meet these people but keep this in mind that they will not vote but still go and meet everyone," a source added.

PM Modi also instructed leaders to refrain from unsolicited remarks against any community, the source said.

The two-day BJP National Executive Meeting ended with the PM's address. Three resolutions - a political resolution, a social and economic resolution, and a foreign policy resolution, focusing on G20 summit - were also passed.

--IANS

dr/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lok Sabha

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 07:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU