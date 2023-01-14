JUST IN
PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar extend warm wishes on occasion on Bhogi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings on the occasion of Bhogi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings on the occasion of Bhogi.

"Best wishes on Bhogi. Praying for everyone's happiness and well-being," PM Modi tweeted.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and BJP national president JP Nadda, too, extended hearty wishes on the occasion of Bhogi.

Warm Greetings on the harvest festivals of Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan. May they bring joy, prosperity and good health to everyone," the External Affairs minister said.

Bhogi is celebrated on the first day of the four-day Pongal festival, which is one of the prominent harvest festivals in the country.

It is primarily celebrated in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka in honour of Lord Indra, the God of rains and clouds.

Farmers worship Lord Indra on this day, also known as Indran, seeking his blessings for good rains, bountiful harvest, and prosperity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 13:36 IST

