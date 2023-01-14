PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar extend warm wishes on occasion on Bhogi

-
ALSO READ
Uttarkashi avalanche: 10 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 26
PM Modi invites people to share inputs for 2022's last Mann Ki Baat
Scribe booked for cheating with claim to publish PM's Mann Ki Baat speeches
Mann Ki Baat: PM hails Indian space sector, extends Chhath Puja greetings
Latest news LIVE: Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for second term
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings on the occasion of Bhogi.
"Best wishes on Bhogi. Praying for everyone's happiness and well-being," PM Modi tweeted.
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and BJP national president JP Nadda, too, extended hearty wishes on the occasion of Bhogi.
Warm Greetings on the harvest festivals of Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan. May they bring joy, prosperity and good health to everyone," the External Affairs minister said.
Bhogi is celebrated on the first day of the four-day Pongal festival, which is one of the prominent harvest festivals in the country.
It is primarily celebrated in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka in honour of Lord Indra, the God of rains and clouds.
Farmers worship Lord Indra on this day, also known as Indran, seeking his blessings for good rains, bountiful harvest, and prosperity.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 13:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU