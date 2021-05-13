PM Modi missing along with vaccines, oxygen, medicines, says Rahul Gandhi

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that he is missing along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic and what remains is the central vista project and the PM's photos.
"The prime minister is also missing, along with the vaccine, oxygen and medicines. All that remain are the central vista project, GST on medicines and the prime minister's photos here and there," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister over the government's handling of the pandemic and has been critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second wave of COVID-19.
With a single-day rise of 3,62,727 cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,37,03,665 on Thursday, while the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 more people succumbing to it, according to the health ministry.
