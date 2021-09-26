PM Modi to address nation on 81st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister will address the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

The radio programme comes after his recently-concluded visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The high-level segment of the 76th began in New York on Tuesday, and international leaders and diplomats addressed the world forum at the key session.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington.

Earlier, addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on August 29, Prime Minister Modi had hailed the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

