PM Modi to have 20 engagements during 45-hr stay at Bali: Reports

Topics
Narendra Modi | Bali

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi (Photo: BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have around 20 engagements during his nearly 45 hours of stay in Bali, Indonesia where he will attend the G20 summit, official sources said.

PM Modi, who will leave for the Indonesian city on Monday, will hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders and will also attend a community event to connect with Indian diaspora in Indonesia, the sources said.

The prime minister will have a "hectic and productive" visit to Bali, an official source said.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had earlier said that Modi will participate in three key sessions -- food and energy security, digital transformation and health -- at the G20 summit.

At a media briefing, Kwatra said Modi and other leaders will discuss issues relating to global economy, energy, environment, digital transformation, etc.

The summit is set to be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 19:05 IST

