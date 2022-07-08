PM Modi urges newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha members to learn from seniors

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha members at his official residence here.
It was learnt that the Prime Minister advised the newly elected Rajya Sabha Members to regularly attend the House proceedings, and learn from seniors.
Sources said that the interaction lasted nearly an hour.
"The Prime Minister met newly elected Rajya Sabha Members over tea and talked about their new role and immense responsibility coming with it," sources said.
"The Prime Minister told them that being members of Upper House (of the Parliament), huge responsibility lies on you. He advised them to regularly attend the House and come prepared to attend the proceedings," a source said.
The Prime Minister also advised the newly elected Members to learn from the senior.
Earlier in the day, 27 of the 54 newly elected Rajya Sabha members took oath.
--IANS
ssb/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
