Irani sends notice to Cong over 'malicious allegations' against daughter

-
ALSO READ
Smriti Irani's daughter running illegal bar, PM Modi should sack her: Cong
Ensure tech is available in regional languages to empower people: Irani
Cong protests outside Goa restaurant owned by Smriti Irani's daughter
PM should sack Smriti Irani, her daughter running illegal bar in Goa: Cong
Smriti Irani's jibe at Cong, says party upset over Amethi defeat in 2019
-
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday sent legal notice to the Congress and its senior leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh, Netta D'Souza over their "malicious allegations" against her daughter and asked them to tender a written unconditional apology.
She also asked them to withdraw the allegations they have made against her 18-year old daughter with immediate effect.
The notice, sent through her lawyer, said that these allegations have been made with the knowledge of their falsity, or at least in careless disregard of the truth.
"The false allegations were intended to hurt the reputation of our client as a minister and a person in public life, and also to outrage her modesty and that of her daughter. These are serious offences under the Indian Penal Code and also a tort making the addressees liable to penal damages.
"In the circumstances as mentioned hereinabove, we hereby call upon addressees to tender a written unconditional and unequivocal apology forthwith not later than 24 hours from the receipt of this notice, which should be widely disseminated in print media and on social media.
"Unconditionally withdraw the allegations with immediate effect and cause to remove all such false information from all platform(s) disseminating the allegations, including but not limited to the allegations.
"Cease and desist from disseminating any content whatsoever, arising out of or in any connection with the allegations and/or similar content thereto in respect of our client and her daughter, Zoish Irani. Ensure that all the record of the allegations is permanently deleted and the same is never disseminated re-circulated in future," the legal notice read.
In case of failure to act as mentioned above, Irani would be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against them, the notice warned.
On Saturday, the Congress had in a press conference alleged that restaurant 'Silly Souls Cafe and Bar' run by Irani's daughter in Goa, got its excise licence fraudulently.
Irani termed the allegations "malicious".
--IANS
ssb/sks
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU