PM Narendra Modi showers Rs 220 billion goodies in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the bag full of development goodies; dedicating schemes of around Rs 220 billion to the people of poll-bound Chhattisgarh during his four-hour state visit on Thursday.

The significant among it was the modernized and expanded Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) ---flagship entity of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) ---that Prime Minister dedicated to nation. The project, which entailed an investment of Rs 185 billion, would raise the steel producing capacity of BSP from 3.93 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 7 MTPA.

The event marks the completion of SAIL's Rs 7200 billion modernisation and expansion programme that would take the state-run steel maker's capacity to 21 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from 13 MTPA. The expansion that was delayed by almost five years, would strengthen the rail orders of the SAIL as the plant would be powered to produce 260 metre rails.

“The expansion of BSP will be a new chapter in the development and growth of the country,” Modi said. In the development and growth of Chhattisgarh, steel sector would play an important role, he said, adding that the upcoming steel plant of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Nagarnaar would bring the socio-economic changes in Bastar (infamous for deadly Naxal violence).

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the Integrated Command and Control Centre set up at Naya Raipur - the upcoming capital city of Chhattisgarh—that would control and monitor online water and power supply, sanitation, traffic movement, integrated building management, city connectivity and Internet infrastructure (data centre), under one roof.

Besides, he also dedicated the new building of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Bhilai and Udan regional connectivity scheme for the state that would connect the red zone of Bastar with state capital and Visakhapatnam. The second phase of Bharat Net project was also launched.

This was Modi’s second visit to the state, which goes to the polls in November, within a month.