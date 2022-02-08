JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Supreme Court refuses interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan
Business Standard

PM says family-run parties biggest threat to democracy, slams Cong

The Congress is creating hurdles in the country's development, he alleged

Topics
Congress | BJP | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

narendra modi
PM Narendra Modi

Family-run parties are the biggest threat to India's democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he launched an all-out attack on the Congress and held it responsible for several ills confronting the country.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address in the Rajya Sabha, he said the people of the country had to wait for many years to get basic facilities like water, power and roads because of the the Congress.

As the opposition party, too, the Congress is creating hurdles in the country's development, he alleged.

He also accused the Congress of being in the grip of urban Naxals, who are today controlling its thought and ideology. That is why, the prime minister added, the grand old party has become negative. "The Congress in a way is in the grip of urban Naxals. That is why its thought has become negative."

Modi suggested that the opposition party change its name from Indian National Congress to 'Federation of Congress'.

He said when a family is paramount in a particular party, the biggest casualty is talent.

He also attacked the Congress for sacking over 50 state governments of several parties during its over 50-year rule at the Centre.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the prime minister said if it was not there, the country would not have seen Emergency, the massacre of Sikhs and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, February 08 2022. 13:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU