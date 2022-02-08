Budget Session: Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee to meet today

Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is scheduled to meet at 9

The debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in concluded on Monday and Prime Minister is expected to reply to the debate on Tuesday.

Forty members, including three women members, participated in the debate that lasted for 11 hours 25 minutes.

With PM Modi's reply tomorrow, the total duration of debate will exceed 12 hours allocated by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

After Prime Minister's reply, the debate on the union budget for 2022-23 will begin for which 11 hours have been allotted.

last week clocked 100 per cent productivity, with the Upper House making full use of the available time in the ongoing in the absence of any adjournments.

The 2022 of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

